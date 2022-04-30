Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,449 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 696,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $102,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,861. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

