Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $235.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $235,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $14.44 on Friday, hitting $378.70. 8,211,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.