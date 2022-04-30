Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 8% Higher

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 16,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a market capitalization of C$34.38 million and a PE ratio of -21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.
Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)
