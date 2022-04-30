Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 8% Higher

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 16,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.38 million and a PE ratio of -21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

