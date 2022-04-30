Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Tops $18.39 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.38 or 0.00019100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,888 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

