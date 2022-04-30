Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,378,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 206,923 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,734,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

