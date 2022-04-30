WPP’s (WPP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.11) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.31) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.76) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.80) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) price objective on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264.30 ($16.11).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,016.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,076.57. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.70). The company has a market capitalization of £11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,165.94). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.32), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,411,122.93).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

