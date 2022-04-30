Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to revenues miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.33.

XRX opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Xerox by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xerox by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 101,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

