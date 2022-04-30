Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.14.

APPN stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 444,850 shares of company stock worth $23,982,184. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Appian by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Appian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Appian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.