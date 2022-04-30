Zacks Investment Research Lowers CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.85) to €2.95 ($3.17) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.66) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.30 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

