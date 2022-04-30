Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 45,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.