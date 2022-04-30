Zacks Investment Research Lowers Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klabin is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil. Market leader in packaging paper and board, corrugated boxes and industrial sacks, it also produces and sells timber in logs. Today it has 17 industrial plants in Brazil, spread around eight states – and one in Argentina. It is organized in four business units – Forestry, Paper, Corrugated Packaging and Industrial Sacks. “

Shares of KLBAY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1312 per share. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.79%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

