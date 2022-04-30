Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

