Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,409 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,483,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

