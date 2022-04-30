Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

NYSE CVI opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.79.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.