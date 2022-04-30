Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of VVPR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

