Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

