$37.25 Million in Sales Expected for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credo Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the highest is $39.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will report full-year sales of $106.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $196.95 million, with estimates ranging from $196.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credo Technology Group.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 329,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 599,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

