Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NEE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.87. 14,223,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,558,771. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.52 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

