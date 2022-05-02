Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 22,350 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,674,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

