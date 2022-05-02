Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

