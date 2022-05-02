Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.73. 1,587,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

