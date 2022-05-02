Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 121,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,102 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. 3,096,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,079. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

