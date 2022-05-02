Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT at $28.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 56,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 618,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

