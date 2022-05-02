Equalizer Tops 1-Day Volume of $72,214.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $72,214.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 232.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00425872 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,091.42 or 1.81833249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars.

