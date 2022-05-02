Fractal Investments LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.74. 7,723,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,666. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

