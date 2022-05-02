Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $346.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.50.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.04. The stock had a trading volume of 566,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,859. Gartner has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

