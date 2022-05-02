General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 15,415,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,749,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.