Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 321,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,306. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.46. Globant has a one year low of $202.58 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.