Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €78.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.13 ($81.18).

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HEN3 traded down €1.82 ($1.92) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €61.36 ($64.59). The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,473 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($136.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.58.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

