Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. 100,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $649.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

