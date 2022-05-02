International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

