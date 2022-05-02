Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Cap of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00159955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00030778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00327972 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

