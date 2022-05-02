Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.17

Mdex (MDX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Mdex has a total market cap of $151.97 million and $7.81 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00425872 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,091.42 or 1.81833249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,526,653 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

