One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives $35.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,536. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

