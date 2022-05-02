Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $1.22 Million in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,546,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $238,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. 94,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,257. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $477.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

