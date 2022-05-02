Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 346,300 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. 355,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

