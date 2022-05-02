Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. 499,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,161. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $930.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.