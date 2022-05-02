Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.67. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

