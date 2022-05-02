SPINDLE Tops One Day Volume of $488.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $354,226.15 and $488.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.73 or 0.99970538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00233016 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00145031 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00274073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004053 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

