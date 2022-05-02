Synthetify (SNY) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $118,826.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00425872 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,091.42 or 1.81833249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars.

