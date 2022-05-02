Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $66.84 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $66.84 million and $24.69 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00425872 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,091.42 or 1.81833249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,055,587 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

