trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG remained flat at $$2.11 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 610,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,751. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $756.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.68.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.