$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. CAE also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

