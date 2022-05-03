$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 869,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

