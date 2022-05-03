$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 4,006,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after buying an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $44,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

