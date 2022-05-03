-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WVE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 11,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,900. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.