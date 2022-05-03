-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WVE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 11,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,900. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.