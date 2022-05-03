10,000 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

AMKR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,050. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

