1,019 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FirstCash by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.70.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.