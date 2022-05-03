108,148 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 108,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

