$135.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $135.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $541.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $548.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $588.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,014. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 389,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.